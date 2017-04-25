White House to Host Press Corps' Kids

The White House will hold a mock press conference for the White House press corps, several of whose outlets President Donald Trump has branded fake news.

The President had made his disdain for many in the mainstream media clear, but that apparently does not extend to the next generation.

The mock conference is for the daughters and sons of journalists on Thursday to celebrate Take Our Daughters and Sons to Work day.

In a memo to the White House press corps, the White House said:

"On behalf of the President, the White House will welcome your kids to join you at work to partake in this year’s Take Our Daughters and Sons to Work Day. Children ages 5-13 are invited to come into the White House to shadow you, on Thursday, April 27, from 9:00 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. This year's national theme is #COUNTONME. The White House Press Office will hold a mock briefing along with other fun activities."