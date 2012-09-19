White House: Evidence Points to Anti-Muslim Video as Violence Trigger

The White House said Tuesday that the FBI continues to

investigate what role an anti-Muslim YouTube video played in the attacks in

Libya that resulted in the death of the U.S. ambassador and three other

Americans, and current evidence suggests the YouTube video was the trigger,

rather than a premeditated attack taking advantage of protests over the video.

YouTube says the video will remain on the site, but is not

accessible in India or Indonesia, where it is illegal, or in Libya or Egypt,

"given the very sensitive situations" there.

In response to a question about whether the U.S. had a heads

up that violence was increasing there before the attacks, White House press

secretary Jay Carney said he was not aware of any, but that that issue and

others were the subject of an ongoing investigation.

He said that "based on what we knew at the time, knew

initially, what we know now, the facts that we have, the video was a

precipitating cause to the unrest in the region and specifically in

Libya."

"This is a matter that's under investigation in terms

of what precipitated the attacks, what the motivations of the attackers were,

what role the video played in that," Carney said, then repeated the

administration's condemnation of the video. "What we have seen is broad

unrest across the region and elsewhere in response to this video, which we have

made clear we view as reprehensible and disgusting, and a video that is in no

way connected to the United States government and does not reflect the values

that we hold as a people."

The White House last week confirmed it had asked YouTube to

look into whether the video violated its terms of service. The site does not

allow hate speech. "We encourage free speech and defend everyone's right

to express unpopular points of view," it says in its community guidelines.

But we don't permit hate speech (speech which attacks or demeans a group based

on race or ethnic origin, religion, disability, gender, age, veteran status,

and sexual orientation/gender identity)."

The White House declined to comment on whether YouTube had

provided an answer, referring B&C

to the company, which said the video did not run afoul of those hate speech

guidelines.

"We work hard to create a community everyone can enjoy

and which also enables people to express different opinions," said a

YouTube spokesman. "This can be a challenge because what's OK in one

country can be offensive elsewhere. This video -- which is widely available on

the Web -- is clearly within our guidelines and so will stay on YouTube.

However, we've restricted access to it in countries where it is illegal such as

India and Indonesia as well as in Libya and Egypt given the very sensitive

situations in these two countries. This approach is entirely consistent with

principles we first laid out in 2007."

YouTube maintains that the restrictions on access in Libya

and Egypt were not as result of White House pressure and that it does not plan

to review its decision that it falls within its community guidelines, according

to a source speaking on background.

There has been some criticism of the Administration

officials' condemning the content of the video. In

a blog posting on The Media Institute website this week, former FCC

Commissioner Harold Furchtgott-Roth argued that there were serious First

Amendment issues on the "slippery slope the government places itself on

when it comments on the content of publications, whether videos, books,

magazines, newspapers, or Internet sites."

That blog posting came after Secretary of State Hillary

Clinton said that the video was "disgusting and reprehensible," and

"appears to have a deeply cynical purpose to denigrate a great religion

and provoke rage," though Furchtgott-Roth also pointed out that Clinton

was careful to state that as her personal view. The transcript of Carneys'

daily press conference, where the exchange occurred, did not indicate a similar

caveat.