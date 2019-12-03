White House Dismisses House Impeachment Report

The House Intelligence Committee has released the report on its investigation into whether President Trump used his office to solicit foreign interference in the 2020 election. Yes, definitely, the report said, a report the White House dismissed as the equivalent of the "ramblings of a basement blogger."

The report, based on months of evidence-gathering including testimony in televised hearings--said there was a months-long effort by the President to "subvert U.S. foreign policy toward Ukraine and undermine our national security in favor of two politically motivated investigations [into former Vice President Joe Biden and his son, Hunter] that would help his presidential reelection campaign."

"Those watching the impeachment hearings might have been struck by how little discrepancy there was between the witnesses called by the Majority and Minority," said Intelligence Committee Chairman Adam Schiff (D-Calif.) in the report's preface. "Indeed, most of the facts presented in the pages that follow are uncontested."

The report's release comes the day before the House Judiciary Committee holds its first impeachment-related hearing Dec. 4, which will be televised and streamed.

White House press secretary Stephanie Grisham dismissed the report.

“At the end of a one-sided sham process, Chairman Schiff and the Democrats utterly failed to produce any evidence of wrongdoing by President Trump," she said. "his report reflects nothing more than their frustrations. Chairman Schiff’s report reads like the ramblings of a basement blogger straining to prove something when there is evidence of nothing.” Stephanie Grisham