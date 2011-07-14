White House Defends Net Neutrality Rules, Disses Defunding

The Obama Administration came to the defense of the FCC's

network neutrality rules, which have been under fire from Republicans trying to

block or defund them.

In a statement of administration policy, the Office of

Management and Budget said the administration strongly opposes some provisions

in the bill, HR 2434, the Financial Services and General Government

Appropriations Act of 2012, including a provision that would defund the FCC's

network neutrality rules.

"Section 621 of the bill would prohibit the FCC from

promoting open Internet practices that prevent unnecessary discrimination

across content carried by Internet service providers," said the OMB. "The FCC

has carefully crafted rules to promote competition while balancing the technical

needs of Internet providers."

The bill was reported out of the House Appropriations

Committee July 7.