White House Decries Attacks on Media

White House press secretary Stephanie Grisham issued a statement Sunday (Nov. 10) saying the Administration was concerned about attacks on the press, and calling for election reforms, both in reference to Iraq. Meanwhile, the President was arguing that the U.S. press is not free.

Grisham said that the U.S. was "seriously concerned by continued attacks against protesters, civic activists, and the media, as well as restrictions on Internet access."

She also said the Iraqi people had made their voices clear about the need for election reforms.

Elsewhere on Sunday, President Trump, who has called the congressional investigation into Russian election meddling in 2016 a hoax and witch hunt, was tweeting another attack on the U.S. media.

[embed]https://twitter.com/realDonaldTrump/status/1193562107666673664[/embed]