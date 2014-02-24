White House to Co-Host Data Privacy Event March 3

The White House said Monday that the first of three events exploring the impact of data collection on privacy, the economy and public policy will be held March 3 at MIT and deal with privacy issues.

The "Big Data Privacy: Advancing the State of the Art in Technology and Practice" workshop will be webcast, according to the White House Office Science & Technology Policy (OSTP), which is co-hosting the event.

The Obama Administration last month named counselor John Podesta to lead the review of "Big Data," one of several steps the President took in the wake of revelations about NSA data collection practices.

Since Podesta's position was announced, said U.S. Deputy Chief Technology Officer Nicole Wong in a blog posting, "senior administration officials have begun to look at the implications of collecting, analyzing, and using such data.

According to Wong, OSTP will be co-hosting two others events, one at New York University and another at Berkeley, though no dates have been announced.