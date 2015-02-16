White House Calls For Multistakeholder Model Of Drone Privacy

Add drones (officially unmanned aircraft systems or UAS) to the list of items on the White House agenda for creating a multistakeholder model for protecting privacy and security.

TV stations are testing drones for news gathering and last fall the FAA approved exemptions to drone regulations that will allow TV and movies to use the small, unmanned aircraft to get killer shots without endangering any humans.

The Obama Administration and the FAA released an executive order Feb. 15 with rules for government drone use and for creating a process for promoting protection of privacy, civil rights and civil liberties in commercial and private use (like the guy who landed the drone on the White House lawn) of drones.

For the full story go to Multichannel.com.