White House Backs Cybersecurity Bill, With Tweaks

As the Senate continued to work on a compromise on moving a

cybersecurity bill to the floor for amendment, debate and a vote, the Obama

Administration issued its strong support for S. 3414, while offering a couple

of amendments of its own.

The Cybersecurity Act of 2012 is being championed by

independent Joe Lieberman and four cosponsors including the ranking member of

the Homeland Security Bureau, Susan Collins of Maine. But the other Republican

ranking members on relevant committees are not on board.

"The Administration strongly supports Senate passage of

S. 3414, the Cybersecurity Act of 2012," said OMB in a statement.

"While lacking some of the key provisions of earlier bills, the revised

legislation will provide important tools to strengthen the Nation's response to

cybersecurity risks. The legislation also reflects many of the priorities

included in the Administration's legislative proposal."

The White House signaled it would not take kindly to

amendments weakening any of the bill's privacy protections.

"The Administration particularly appreciates the bill's

strong protections for privacy and civil liberties and would not support

amendments that weaken these protections. The Administration agrees that

it is essential that the collection, use, and disclosure of such information

remain closely tied to the purposes of detecting and mitigating cybersecurity

threats, while still allowing law enforcement to investigate and prosecute

serious crimes. All entities -- public and private -- must be accountable

for how they handle such data."

Senators on both sides suggested midday Thursday they were

still talking and negotiating, with the primarily Democratic backers of the

bill saying they had made concessions, including making cybersecurity

guidelines voluntary, and the opposition saying they were voluntary in name

only.

But the White House said it would not support amendments "(1)

reducing the Federal Government's existing roles and responsibilities in

coordinating and endorsing the outcome-based cybersecurity practices; (2)

weakening the statutory authorities of the Department of Homeland Security to

accomplish its critical infrastructure protection mission; or (3) substantially

expanding the narrowly-tailored liability protections for private sector

entities."

Republicans argue that private industry needs broad

liability protections from antitrust concerns over competitive issues arising

from sharing info with the government or each other. The White House argues

that "overly broad" industry immunity "would undermine the very

trust that the bill seeks to strengthen."

The White House does not support everything in the bill. OMB

said it had concerns about provisions "purporting to prescribe the

Executive branch's responsibilities in coordinating with foreign governments

and conducting diplomatic negotiations." OMB said that should be changed to

make it clear that the President "has exclusive constitutional authority

to conduct diplomacy." It also seeks clarification on "protection of

intelligence sources and methods, as well as information sharing and policy

coordination."