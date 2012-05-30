White House Announces Industry-Wide Botnet Counterattack

The White House announced a new, multistakeholder, industry-wide,

coordinated, interagency, nationally focused and global plan to combat botnets,

which have financial, personal privacy, and security impact, the White House

said on Wednesday.

White House Cybersecurity coordinator Howard Schmidt, in

announcing the initiative, said that "the pervasive presence of malware is

not the price of doing business."

He said the botnet threat is larger than any company or

country. The White House is teaming with trade associations, privacy rights

groups, ISPs and others. The plan is to come up with voluntary industry best

practices, something the cable industry already has a head start on.

FCC Chairman Julius Genachowski was among those who joined

Schmidt at the Old Executive Office Building for the announcement. The

initiative is being launched in coordination with an FCC/industry partnership

on voluntary guidelines already announced by the FCC last March.

Comcast, Time Warner Cable, Cox, and other major ISPs have

already agreed to participate.

Comcast, CenturyLink and Google got shout-outs Wednesday for

having already taken steps to identify attacks without compromising privacy.

The administration pledged to continue to work with the

industry to "keep a Clean Machine," the catchphrase for what was

described as a robust public/private partnership.

Genachowski, who spoke at the event, thanked Glen Post, CEO

of CenturyLink, and Comcast for chairing the government/industry Communications

Security, Reliability and Interoperability Council, whose BotNet working group

helped come up with the voluntary guidelines.

He said the keys to tackling cybersecurity attacks require

private industry to respond in a way they did not have to before. He also said

they require a new level of collaboration on the government side, and that

solutions must preserve internet freedom and open architecture.

"Privacy and security are complementary," he said,

with both essential to the success of the Internet.

He pointed out the March announcement and said that ISPs

representing over 90% of subs had agreed to adhere to the voluntary codes of

conduct. He said the model for identifying problems and assembling experts

inside and outside government is one that works.

Schmidt said that Genachowski, in concert with the Commerce

Department, had done a "great job" of bringing the pieces together

for the initiative.

Post, who also spoke, said that CenturyLink, the third

largest telecom company, said ISPs have a strong interest in fighting all types

of cyberthreats. He said that to be successful, ISPs also had to preserve the

trust and confidence of their subs.