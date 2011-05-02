White House Advisor: No Word On Release of bin Laden Photos

John Brennan, assistant to the President for homeland

security, would not say Monday whether the government would release photos or

video of Osama bin Laden's body to the media.

There have been suggestions, repeated by the reporter asking

the question Monday, that such a release might head off conspiracy theories in

the Arab world.

Brennan said the administration was "wiling to

do anything we can" to make sure no one has any basis to

question the fact that the U.S. "got him," but that it was still only

24 hours after the operation, and they were still determining whether and what

information to provide, the upsides and downsides to releasing specific

information, and what might compromise the intelligence community's ability to

use the same tactics and sources and be as successful the next time around.

He did not preclude releasing the images or the DNA

evidence the government says also proves it was bin Laden.

Brennan said bin Laden has already been buried at

sea--Muslim law requires burial within 24 hours. Brennan said that the best way

to insure his body was given an appropriate Islamic burial required it be at

sea.

ABC has already posted footage of the apparent aftermath of

the attack on the compound, including a bloody floor in a bedroom area.

Brennan was asked whether there was a video recording of the

burial, but another question preempted the answer.