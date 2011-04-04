White House Advisers: President Should Veto Net Neutrality-Blocking Bill

The Administration has

come out strongly against H.J. Res. 37, the Congressional Review Act resolution

that would invalidate the FCC's network neutrality rules, signaling the

president would veto it if it got to his desk.

In a statement as the

resolution was being debated in the House Rules Committee, the White House

issued a statement criticizing it.

"The Administration

strongly opposes House passage of H.J. Res. 37, which would undermine a

fundamental part of the Nation's Internet and innovation strategy - an

enforceable and effective policy for keeping the Internet free and open.

Since the development of the Internet, Federal policy has ensured that this

medium is kept open and facilitates innovation and investment, protects

consumer choice, and enables free speech." said the White House.

"The rule at issue

resulted from a process that brought together parties on all sides of this

issue - from consumer groups to technology companies to broadband providers -

to enable their voices to be heard. Notably, the Federal Communications

Commission's rule reflected a constructive effort to build a consensus around

what safeguards and protections were reasonable and necessary to ensure that

the Internet continues to attract investment and to spur innovation.

Disapproval of the rule would threaten those values and raise questions as to

whether innovation on the Internet will be allowed to flourish, consumers will

be protected from abuses, and the democratic spirit of the Internet will remain

intact.

"If the President

is presented with a Resolution of Disapproval that would not safeguard the free

and open Internet, his senior advisers would recommend that he veto the

Resolution."

It is unlikely to get

that far, however, after expected passage in the House since it would also have

to pass the Democratically controlled Senate.

The Resolution was voted

out of the Rules Committee Monday under a closed rule, which limits debates and

prevents amendments. The House is expected to vote on the rule Tuesday (it has

to approve bringing the bill up under the closed rule). A vote on the

resolution itself is expected Thursday, with a half hour of debate on each

side, according to a staffer for Rep. Anna Eshoo (D-Calif.), who spoke in

strong opposition to the resolution Monday.