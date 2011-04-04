White House Advisers: President Should Veto Net Neutrality-Blocking Bill
The Administration has
come out strongly against H.J. Res. 37, the Congressional Review Act resolution
that would invalidate the FCC's network neutrality rules, signaling the
president would veto it if it got to his desk.
In a statement as the
resolution was being debated in the House Rules Committee, the White House
issued a statement criticizing it.
"The Administration
strongly opposes House passage of H.J. Res. 37, which would undermine a
fundamental part of the Nation's Internet and innovation strategy - an
enforceable and effective policy for keeping the Internet free and open.
Since the development of the Internet, Federal policy has ensured that this
medium is kept open and facilitates innovation and investment, protects
consumer choice, and enables free speech." said the White House.
"The rule at issue
resulted from a process that brought together parties on all sides of this
issue - from consumer groups to technology companies to broadband providers -
to enable their voices to be heard. Notably, the Federal Communications
Commission's rule reflected a constructive effort to build a consensus around
what safeguards and protections were reasonable and necessary to ensure that
the Internet continues to attract investment and to spur innovation.
Disapproval of the rule would threaten those values and raise questions as to
whether innovation on the Internet will be allowed to flourish, consumers will
be protected from abuses, and the democratic spirit of the Internet will remain
intact.
"If the President
is presented with a Resolution of Disapproval that would not safeguard the free
and open Internet, his senior advisers would recommend that he veto the
Resolution."
It is unlikely to get
that far, however, after expected passage in the House since it would also have
to pass the Democratically controlled Senate.
The Resolution was voted
out of the Rules Committee Monday under a closed rule, which limits debates and
prevents amendments. The House is expected to vote on the rule Tuesday (it has
to approve bringing the bill up under the closed rule). A vote on the
resolution itself is expected Thursday, with a half hour of debate on each
side, according to a staffer for Rep. Anna Eshoo (D-Calif.), who spoke in
strong opposition to the resolution Monday.
