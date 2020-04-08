White House Adds Communications Staffers

The White House has officially expanded its communications team, confirming the addition of Kayleigh McEnany as press secretary, replacing Stephanie Grisham.

In addition, Alyssa Farah has been named director of strategic communications. She had been press secretary for the Department of Defense.

In addition, Ben Williamson, senior adviser to White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows, will become senior communications adviser.