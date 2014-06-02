Whistleblower Support Group Launching

Investigative journalists, bloggers and others could have a new, one-stop-leak-shopping, source for news stories.

According to the Institute for Public Accuracy, it will launch a new organization dedicated to "encouraging whistleblowers to disclose information that citizens need to make truly informed decisions in a democracy."

ExposeFacts.org, which will be unveiled at the National Press Club June 4, will include the open source "SecureDrop" whistleblower submission system overseen by the Freedom of the Press Foundation (and coded by the late Aaron Swartz).

According to the Institute for Public Accuracy, the goal of the group, whose advisory board will comprise more than 40 individuals including Pentagon Papers Whistleblower Daniel Ellsberg, is meant to "shed light on concealed activities that are relevant to human rights, corporate malfeasance, the environment, civil liberties and war."