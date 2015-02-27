Wheeler: Title II Vote Was Independent

FCC chairman Tom Wheeler said Thursday that the FCC order reclassifying ISPs as common carriers was made independent of the President and based on the record before the commission in the proceeding.

There have been questions raised about how influential the President's strong and public support of Title II-based new network neutrality rules was on Wheeler's decision to pivot from a Sec. 706-based, "commercially reasonable" standard to a Title II-based "just and reasonable standard."

In particular, Republican commissioner Ajit Pai has taken to calling it the President's Title II plan after a Wall Street Journal reported on the White House's effort to produce strong net neutrality rules.

