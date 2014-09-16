Wheeler to Testify on Needs of Rural Communities, Small Business

FCC Chairman Tom Wheeler will be testifying on the Hill Wednesday (Sept. 17).

The House Small Business Committee is holding a hearing described as covering how the FCC is responding to the needs of small businesses and rural America, principally the need for broadband. Wheeler is the lone witness and the issues being considered for the hearing include the impact of network neutrality and network management on broadband, availability of spectrum, and whether putting conditions on mergers are in the public interest.

"Communication for American small businesses and rural America is essential. Today, our society revolves around this technology and it currently provides limitless opportunities," said Committee Chairman Sam Graves (R-Mo.). "For this reason, continued Congressional oversight of the FCC is paramount, so that small firms fostering innovative technologies and small business end-users benefit by the FCC’s policies.”

It will be a busy day for the FCC on the Hill. A House Communications Subcommittee FCC oversight hearing is also scheduled for Sept. 17 and the Senate Commerce Committee is marking up the satellite compulsory license reauthorization bill, which charges the FCC with insuring good faith retransmission consent negotiations.