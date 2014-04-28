Wheeler to Testify at May 20 House Hearing

The House Communications Subcommittee will hold an FCC oversight hearing May 20 with chairman Tom Wheeler as its only witness.

Among the issues Wheeler will be grilled on are his recently circulated draft of new network neutrality rules and the decision to limit TV joint sales agreements, as well as other media ownership issues.

Also on the table will be FCC process reforms, which member of the committee have been pushing, as has Wheeler.

“I am pleased that Chairman Wheeler will join us in May,” said Communications subcommittee chairman Greg Walden (R-Ore.). “This will be our first opportunity to directly discuss issues important to our technology economy."

Walden and parent Energy & Commerce Committee Chairman Fred Upton (R-Mich.) have already expressed their displeasure with the attempt to restore network neutrality rules thrown out by a federal appeals court.