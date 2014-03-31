Wheeler Stays In House For Comcast/TWC Review Leader

FCC chairman Tom Wheeler indicated March 31 that the FCC has assembled its team to review the proposed Comcast/Time Warner Cable transaction, that it is being headed by someone internally, and that the FCC has been and will be coordinating closely with the Department of Justice.

At a press conference following the FCC's March public meeting, Wheeler said that while the FCC had gone outside the agency for someone to review the Comcast/NBCU merger, he had the in-house talent to handle this job.

"We are frequently in touch with the Justice Department and we have put together a task force on Comcast/Time Warner. We will bring in the necessary external help," he said, but added, "We have not gone outside to hire someone to run that task force. We'd rather have someone who is well experienced in the...issues."