Wheeler Slammed Over 'Sender Side' Neutrality

Free Press, the Future of Music Coalition, Demand Progress, Open Technology Institute and more than 60 other groups have asked FCC chairman Tom Wheeler not to take a "sender side" approach to new network neutrality rules.

That request came in a letter to Wheeler released Friday (Nov. 7).

"So-called sender-side proposals are highly questionable and could fundamentally threaten the open Internet," the groups wrote. "These proposals would split the Internet in two, creating divisions in Internet access and enshrining the notion that people or companies sending information have protections against discrimination, while users have none against their own ISP," they argue.

For the full story go to Multichannel.com.