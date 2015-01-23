Wheeler Salutes Charren

In a statement released last Thursday, FCC chairman Tom Wheeler praised Children's TV activist Peggy Charren, who died this week at the age of 86, saying she helped turn the "vast wasteland" of kids TV into the sea of child-friendly shows of today.

"I am saddened to hear of the passing of Peggy Charren, the founder of Action for Children's Television, and the driving force behind the passage of the Children's Act of 1990," said Wheeler.

"I had the honor and privilege of working with Peggy in the 1970s and 1980s. Parents across America owe a debt of gratitude to Peggy, who singlehandedly turned the vast wasteland that was children's television programming in the 1960's and 1970's into the plethora of educational, informational and entertaining programming families enjoy today," he said.

"Peggy's fearless determination to ensure that children's programming was more than mere program-length commercials resulted in landmark legislation and FCC rules that gave real meaning to the FCC's mandate to promote the 'public interest, convenience and necessity.' Peggy Charren was a national treasure. She will be missed."