Wheeler, Sallet Team Up for Net Neutrality Forum

Rep. Don Beyer (D-Va.) is hosting a forum on network neutrality June 26 in the D.C. suburb of Arlington, Va., featuring some familiar Title II defenders—former FCC chairman Tom Wheeler and general counsel Jonathan Sallet.

"The FCC is now soliciting public comments on its proposals, which makes it important to understand their potential impact on everyone who uses the Internet," said Beyer's office in promoting the forum on his website.

The current FCC chairman, Ajit Pai, has proposed to reverse the Title II classification and revisit Wheeler's Title II-backed 2015 Open Internet order.