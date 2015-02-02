Wheeler Proposing Granting Preemption Petitions

FCC chairman Tom Wheeler will circulate an item to the other commissioners as early as Monday proposing granting the request by two cities that the FCC preempt state laws limiting their broadband buildouts, an FCC official familiar with the item confirmed on background.

The three Democrats are expected to vote to approve, while the Republicans will almost certainly dissent.

Back in July, the FCC received requests from Chattanooga, Tenn., and Wilson, N.C., to preempt state laws they say unreasonably restrict their ability to provide broadband service.

