Wheeler Proposes Reducing Public File Obligations

FCC Chairman Tom Wheeler has circulated a proposal to eliminate the requirement that broadcast stations retain copies of letters and e-mails from the public in their public inspection files and that cable operators have to include the location of their principal headend (a potential security issue).

That is one of three items on the FCC's agenda for the May 25 public meeting. The other two are of interest to cable operator ISPs as well.

Related: Democrats Push FCC's Wheeler on Public File Access Pledge

Also on the docket is a report and order and further notice on updating communications network outage reporting, including VoIP outages.

A third is an order adopting rules implementing its competitive bidding process for the Connect America Phase II Auction.

Related: FCC Seeks Mobile Broadband Competition Info

That is the Universal Service Fund subsidy for building out broadband. Phase I was offered to incumbents, while Phase II will open up the funds to cable ISPs and others willing to build out in high-cost areas.