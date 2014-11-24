Wheeler Promises Speedy Resolution of Set-Top Fix

Sens. Ed Markey (D-Mass.) and Richard Blumenthal (D-Conn.) said Monday that they have been assured by FCC chairman Tom Wheeler that he will move quickly in coming up with a new plan for creating a competitive set-top box market.

The senators released Wheeler's response to the request for that expedited action, which followed the passage last week of a satellite reauthorization bill that eliminated the FCC's integrated cable set-top box ban, which had been intended to spur that market but had failed to do so.

The law mandates that the FCC create a working group and come up with a successor, but Markey and Blumenthal put an exclamation point on the need for speed.

