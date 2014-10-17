Wheeler: President and I Agree on Paid Prioritization

FCC Chairman Tom Wheeler said Friday that he and President Obama are in agreement on paid prioritization and not dividing the Internet into haves and have nots, and always have been.

The President said at an innovation forum in California Oct. 9 that he was opposed to paid prioritization, that tiered Internet service should not be allowed, and that he expected the FCC to insure that that did not happen.

Wheeler has proposed restoring network neutrality rules thrown out by the courts in a way that would allow for commercially reasonable discrimination, though he has since said that was a proposal and final rules had not been arrived at.

