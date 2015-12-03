Wheeler Praises 'Wiz' Accessibility

FCC chairman Tom Wheeler, who has made video accessibility a cornerstone of his tenure, had glowing praise for Comcast and NBC's decision to make its The Wiz Live! broadcast (debuting Thursday at 8 p.m.) accessible to the visually impaired.

“During this time of year, we’re reminded that everyone should have access to the joy of the season. That’s why it’s ‘genius’ that Comcast and NBCUniversal will enable Americans with vision loss to enjoy a live broadcast show, The Wiz Live!, through visual description technology," he said in a statement Thursday.

"Now, Americans with visual impairments across the country will be able to fully experience a lion get his courage, a scarecrow get his brain, and a tinman find his heart through this technology. It’s a historic first for live TV entertainment.”

Wheeler will have to DVR the broadcast if he wants to check it out himself; he will be speaking at the annual FCBA chairman's dinner.