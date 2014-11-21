Wheeler: Net Rules Need Protection From Legal 'Big Dogs'

FCC Chairman Tom Wheeler has declined to say when new network neutrality rules would be introduced, but signaled he needed to make sure they could survive the legal challenges he was sure were coming.

"The big dogs are going to sue, regardless of what comes out," he said in a press conference following the FCC's monthly meeting Friday. He did not identify those court-loving canines, but suits could come from various stakeholders, ISPs, Silicon Valley, even public interest groups, depending on what the FCC does.

"We need to make sure that we have sustainable rules, and that starts with making sure that we have addressed the multiplicity of issues that are likely to be raised." He said the FCC needs to be thoughtful in the way the rules are structured and presented.

