Wheeler Names New Wireline Legal Advisor

FCC chairman Tom Wheeler has named Stephanie Weiner as his new senior legal adviser for wireline issues.

She is succeeding Daniel Alvarez, who is exiting after two years as the chairman's wireline, public safety and homeland security legal advisor.

Weiner has been associate general counsel and had been advising the chairman on Internet law ad policy, obviously a big issue as the commission first created and now must defend in court its legal underpinnings for reclassifying broadband under Title II.

Weiner's resume includes Neustar, the Department of Energy, the FCC's Wireline Competition Bureau and the law firm of Harris, Wiltshire & Grannis.

“Since joining the General Counsel’s office, Stephanie has proven time and again to be an outstanding legal mind and an superb advisor. I am delighted that she has accepted this appointment,” Wheeler said in a statement, adding a shout out for Alvarez's contributions. "I cannot thank him enough for his tireless work ethic, incisive legal and policy counsel, and skillful handling of the many issues that came his way," he said.