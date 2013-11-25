Wheeler Names More Senior Staffers

FCC chairman Tom Wheeler has made a number of senior staff appointments including tapping the White House for a top communicator and tapping existing expertise for advice on the key issues of incentive auctions and spectrum policy.

Shannon Gibson, who had been special assistant to the President and director of Cabinet communications, joins the FCC as communications director and head of the office of media relations.

Jonathan Chambers, who has been acting chief of the Office of Strategic Planning and Policy, has been named to head that office.

Gary Epstein, who has been chair of the FCC's incentive auction task force, will continue in that role while also serving as a special advisor to Wheeler on the auctions.

John Leibowitz, deputy chief of the Wireless Bureau, will also be special advisor to the chairman for spectrum policy.