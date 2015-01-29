Wheeler Mum on Open-Internet Order Outlines

Federal Communications Commission chairman Tom Wheeler Thursday declined to expound on what would or would not be in the FCC's open Internet order, saying "nothing has been decided."

That included not commenting on whether the order would propose reclassifying Internet access under Title II, whether interconnection would be addressed and whether the new rules would include wireless, though Wheeler has signaled that and Title II reclassification are both likely.

The chairman's nonanswers came in a press conference following the FCC's monthly meeting on Jan. 29.

For the full story go to Multichannel.com.