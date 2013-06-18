Wheeler: Merger Reviews Should Be Fact-Specific

In early questioning by Senate Commerce Committee leaders,

FCC nominee Tom Wheeler pledged to conduct merger reviews according to the

specific facts and legal precedents of those mergers and said that the

broadcast incentive auctions should be expedited.

Broadcasters have argued that the FCC should not rush them,

and rather get them done right instead of just getting them done.

Wheeler's view came in response to questions from senators

in early questioning in his nomination hearing. Ranking member John Thune

(R-S.D.) and Sen. Roy Blunt (R-Mo.) were both concerned about Wheeler's

opinions, expressed in a 2011 blog posting while he was working as a venture

capitalist, that the FCC could have put conditions on the AT&T/T-Mobile

merger that could then be more generally applied.

Wheeler said that had been "hypothetical

speculation," and that a regulator's charge for reviewing mergers, a job

he said was one of the FCC's most important, is to look at statutory directives

from Congress, the facts in a specific merger and legal precedent.

Asked by Blunt whether the FCC would "continue" to

apply merger conditions "that don't directly deal with competitive

issues," Wheeler echoed an earlier response to Thune. "I believe that

the merger review process deals with a specific case, the facts in that

situation and is guided by the law and precedent. And that ought to be the

defining four corners of any consideration."

Sen. Jay Rockefeller (D-W. Va.) asked Wheeler whether he

felt the incentive auctions should be held ASAP -- Rockefeller is concerned

about them raising enough money to pay for FirstNet, a first responder public

safety network he has been championing since 9/11.

"I think it is absolutely crucial that the incentive

auction move on an expedited schedule," Wheeler said emphatically. He also

said that he understood the need for incentive auction rules that provide

enough funding for FirstNet.

Depending on who you ask, ensuring that return includes not

putting conditions on the auction, or new limits on local market spectrum

holdings, that discourage participation by AT&T and Verizon.

While Wheeler said the auctions should be expedited, he

suggested that could be an unprecedented challenge. "The incentive auction

is something that has never been tried before. I liken it to a Rubik's cube. On

one side of the cube you have to provide incentive for broadcasters to want to

auction their spectrum. On another side of the cube you have to provide a

product in a way that incentivizes the wireless carriers or however the bidders

may be to want bid for that spectrum. And then in the middle, on an almost

real-time basis you have to have a band plan that is constantly changing to

reflect the variables. That is why this has never been tried before. This is a

monumental undertaking."

Wheeler took a pass on a question on the FCC's authority in

retransmission disputes. Sen. Blunt pointed out that both FCC chairman Julius

Genachowski and his predecessor interpreted FCC authority narrowly when it came

to retrans disputes and said that new changes in policy would have to come from

Congress.

Wheeler said he was not dodging the question, but

sidestepped it saying he needed more time to study and for courts to weigh in.

"I look forward to looking into that issue and trying to get my arms

around it," he said, "particularly in light of some court decisions

and a pending Second Circuit action that has been brought on a related kind of

issue... I think this is a situation that is in flux."

As expected, Rockefeller got Wheeler's pledge that he would work

to support and expand the E-rate program, which subsidized cutting-edge

technology -- more recently high-speed broadband in particular -- to schools

and libraries.

Rockefeller also urged Wheeler to use the FCC's

"vast, vast" authority to "advocate for the public

interest." He said the FCC in recent years had become too polarized and

politicized," and suggested it should be refocused on protecting

innovation and consumers.