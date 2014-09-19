Wheeler: Look Past Talking Points On Net Neutrality

FCC Chairman Tom Wheeler said Friday that he is seeking dialog and thoughtful exchanges "so that we can search for the equities in this complex issue."

That issue is network neutrality, and Wheeler said the challenge in coming up with new Open Internet rules is to discover solutions that represent the multiplicity of interests and "legitimate positions" surrounding network neutrality.

With that, he launched the FCC's latest roundtable discussion on Open Internet rules Friday (Sept. 19) at FCC headquarters, this one on "effective enforcement." There were many strongly-held opinions, most not appearing to stray too far from those talking points, however.

