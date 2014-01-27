Trending

Wheeler Lined Up For ACA Summit

FCC Chairman Tom Wheeler has agreed to speak at the American Cable Association's annual summit in Washington.

That will come in the form of a Q&A with ACA president Matt Polka April 2. The conference runs April 1-3 at the Grand Hyatt in Washington.

"ACA is honored that Chairman Wheeler will speak to our group of independent cable operators who are deploying high-speed broadband Internet services in many areas of the country, including some of the hardest-to-serve rural and remote regions," Polka said in a statement.

ACA represents nearly 900 smaller and midsized cable operators serving over 7 million subs.