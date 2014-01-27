Wheeler Lined Up For ACA Summit

FCC Chairman Tom Wheeler has agreed to speak at the American Cable Association's annual summit in Washington.

That will come in the form of a Q&A with ACA president Matt Polka April 2. The conference runs April 1-3 at the Grand Hyatt in Washington.

"ACA is honored that Chairman Wheeler will speak to our group of independent cable operators who are deploying high-speed broadband Internet services in many areas of the country, including some of the hardest-to-serve rural and remote regions," Polka said in a statement.

ACA represents nearly 900 smaller and midsized cable operators serving over 7 million subs.