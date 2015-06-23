Wheeler, Levin Talk Broadband at Brookings

The chief architect of the FCC's National Broadband Plan and the FCC chairman building from that blueprint will be getting together this week to talk about maximizing the benefits of broadband.

FCC chairman Tom Wheeler is scheduled to get together with Blair Levin June 26 at the Brookings Institution in Washington to discuss how to best maximize broadband's benefits.

Levin, who was tapped by then FCC chairman Julius Genachowski to oversee the broadband plan, has since been working toward getting high-speed broadband to schools and universities. Levin is executive director of Gig.U, a consortium of research universities/communities looking to boost economic development and research by promoting high-speed broadband.

Wheeler will give keynote remarks, followed by a discussion moderated by Levin, who is a nonresident senior fellow at Brookings.