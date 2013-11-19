Wheeler to Help Promote Wireless Jobs For Vets

FCC Chairman Tom Wheeler will be among the speakers at the White House's Nov. 20 launch of a program to connect military veterans with jobs in the wireless industry.



Wheeler is former president of CTIA: The Wireless Association.



The White House and Joining Force (which supports military families) is joining forces with wireless industry private sector partners — they did not say which — to outline the new initiative at an event at the Old Executive Office Building, which is adjacent to the White House.



The effort is billed as "a new nonprofit initiative to connect veterans and returning service members to jobs in the rapidly growing wireless telecommunications industry."