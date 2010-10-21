Wheeler To Head FCC Spectrum Advisory Task Force

Tom Wheeler, former president of the National

Cable & Telecommunications Association and managing director of Core

Capital Partners, has been tapped to head a new FCC spectrum technology

advisory committee.

The committee, which FCC Chairman

Julius Genachowski said will include some of the top technology and

business leaders in the country, will provide counsel on "spectrum issues

and other ways to promote economic growth and job creation through communications

technology and networks."

That was part of the chairman's announcement

Thursday that the FCC was teeing up various rulemakings to advance the recovery

of spectrum for mobile broadband.

The FCC is looking to recover 300 MHz (or an

estimated $120 billion worth) for mobile broadband by 2014 as part of an

overall National Broadband Plan to find 500 MHz in 10 years from private

and government users.

Genachowski said that even if spectrum

efficiency doubles in the next five years and cell towers increase at the current

rate, demand will outstrip supply.

Wheeler was an advisor to President Obama's campaign and headed up the

transition team vetting various government agencies, including the FCC.

"Tom is the perfect person for the job. He is a true

leader both in private sector investment and innovation, and also in public

policy development," said Genachowski Thursday.

The FCC Thursday afternoon released this list of the full committee membership.



•

(Chair) Tom Wheeler, Managing Director, Core Capital Partners representing Core Capital Partners

•

Mark Bayliss, President, Visual Link Internet, Lc, representing Virginia ISP Association and West Virginia Broadband Cooperative

•

Nomi Bergman, President, Bright House Networks, representing Bright House Networks

•

Peter Bloom, Advisory Director, General Atlantic, representing General Atlantic

•

Vinton Cerf, Vice President and Chief Internet Evangelist, Google, representing Google

•

John Chapin, Visiting Scientist, Communication & Network Group, Research Laboratory of Electronics, Massachusetts Institute

of Technology, representing the Wireless Innovation Forum

•

kc claffy, Adjunct Professor in the Computer Science and Engineering Department, UC at San Diego, representing the Cooperative

Association for Internet Data Analysis

•

David Clark, Senior Research Scientist, Department of Electrical Engineering and Computer Science, MIT, serving as Special

Government Employee

•

Lynn Claudy, Senior Vice President of Science and Technology, National Association of Broadcasters, representing the National

Association of Broadcasters

•

Richard Currier, Vice President and Chief Technical Officer, Loral Space and Communications, representing Loral

•

Brian

Daly, Director, AT&T, Core & Government/Regulatory Standards,

Chief Technology Officer - Strategic Standards, AT&T,

representing AT&T

•

Adam Drobot, Managing Director and CTO, 2M Companies, representing 2M

•

Tom Evslin, Member of the Board, Vermont Telecommunications Authority, State of Vermont, representing the Governor, State

of Vermont

•

Charlotte Field, Senior Vice President - Infrastructure and Operations, National Engineering and Technical Operations, Comcast

Corporation, representing Comcast

•

Mark Gorenberg, Managing Director, Hummer Winblad Venture Partners, representing Hummer Winblad Venture Partners

•

Dick Green, Board Member, Liberty Global Inc., representing Liberty Global

•

Dale Hatfield, Executive Director, Silicon Flatirons Center for Law, Technology, and Entrepreneurship, University of Colorado

at Boulder, representing Silicon Flatirons Center

•

Erwin Hudson, Executive Vice President & Chief Technology Officer, WildBlue Communications, Inc., representing WildBlue

•

Ari Juels, Chief Scientist, RSA Laboratories / EMC, representing EMC

•

Kevin Kahn, Intel Senior Fellow, Director Communications Technology, Intel Labs, Intel Corporation, representing Intel

•

Gregory Lapin, Independent Consultant, representing American Radio Relay League

•

Richard Lynch, Executive Vice President and Chief Technology Officer, Verizon, representing Verizon

•

Brian

Markwalter, Vice President Technology & Standards, Consumer

Electronics Association, representing the Consumer Electronics

Association

•

John McHugh, Technical Director, OPASTCO, representing OPASTCO

•

Geoffrey

Mendenhall, Vice President - Transmission Research & Technology ,

Harris Corporation, representing Harris Corporation

•

Randy Nicklas, Chief Technology Officer, XO Communications, representing XO

•

Hilton Nicholson, CEO and Board Member SIXNET, representing SIXNET

•

Roberto Padovani, Chief Technology Officer, Qualcomm, Incorporated, representing Qualcomm

•

Daniel Reed, Corporate Vice President Technology Strategy and Policy and eXtreme Computing Group, Microsoft, representing

Microsoft

•

Dennis Roberson, Vice Provost and Research Professor, representing Wireless Network and Communications Center (WiNCom)

•

Jesse Russell, Chairman and CEO, incNETWORKS, representing incNETWORKS

•

Andy Setos, President, Engineering, Fox Group, representing Fox

•

Marvin Sirbu, Professor of Engineering and Public Policy, Industrial Administration and Electrical and Computer Engineering,

Carnegie Mellon University, serving as Special Government Employee

•

Paul Steinberg, Chief Technology Officer for Motorola Solutions, representing, Motorola

•

Harold Teets, Senior Vice President, Information and Network Technologies, Time Warner Telecom, Inc., representing Time Warner

•

David Tennenhouse, Partner, New Venture Partners, representing New Venture Partners

•

Bud Tribble, Vice President Software Technology, Apple, Inc., representing Apple

•

Jack Waters, Chief Technology Officer, Level 3 Communications LLC, representing Level 3

•

Robert Zitter, Chief Technology Officer, Home Box Office, representing HBO