Wheeler: FCC Should Look Into Consumers Held Hostage Over Corporate Disputes

FCC nominee Tom Wheeler said Tuesday that consumers should not be held

hostage to business disputes, and that was something the FCC needed to keep

tabs on. He also said that the incentive auctions should be expedited, and that

maybe the industry was in need of another Newton Minow "Vast Wasteland"

moment to use the bully pulpit of the post to call them to the angels of their

better programming natures when it came to violence or indecency.

All that and more came

out in a marathon -- almost three hours with a break for votes -- hearing on

Wheeler's nomination to be FCC chairman. One potential flash point came when a

Republican senator suggested there was an issue that could potentially derail

Wheeler's nomination: political speech.

There is currently a

petition before the FCC on whether it has the authority to boost political ad

disclosures after Congress failed to pass them in the DISCLOSE Act.

Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Texas)

asked Wheeler whether he thought the FCC had the authority " to implement

the DISCLOSE Act or otherwise regulate political speech." Some Hill

Democrats have pushed the FCC to step into boost on-air disclosures of ads by

PACS and other groups.

Wheeler said he needs

to learn more about it, but does not need any schooling about how passionately

both sides of the aisle feel about the issue. He also pointed out the current

open proceeding, which would also limit his ability to weigh in. "I do not

miss the expression on both sides as to the strong feelings, and I know this is

an issue of tension."

But Cruz was not ready

to move on. He pointed out that all the Republican members of the committee,

joined by Minority Leader Sen. Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) sent a letter to then

chairman Julius Genachowsi on the issue -- essentially advising the FCC not to

step in.

Cruz asked Wheeler to

submit an answer in writing to the question, and warned that it was an issue

that could potentially prevent him from getting the job. A spokesperson was not

reachable at press time for comment on what the Senator meant, although a

single Senator can block a nomination.

"This is the one

issue that, in my opinion, has the potential to derail your nomination."

He said he didn't want that to happen.

Sen. Blumenthal

(D-Conn.), who supports the FCC boosting disclosures, said he had no

potentially derailing issues and advised Wheeler to consider carefully,

cautiously and deliberately all of the issues.

Wheeler was asked a

couple of times about retrans. The first time he did not say much. But the

second time, in response to Sen. Amy Klobuchar (D- Minn.), he provided a little

more meat on the bone.

"Today,

broadcasters are using retransmission consent as a way of developing new

revenue streams where they can get revenue from subscribers through the

intermediary of the cable operator," he said, not that there is anything

wrong with that. "I believe in that kind of an evolutionary market,"

he said. But what he doesn't like and says the commission "needs to be

attuned to," is "when consumers are held hostage over corporate

disputes." He said if he is confirmed, that is an issue he will be looking

at.

Wheeler was asked by

Blumenthal about the effect of sports-related programming blackouts, which he

said upset consumers, and what the FCC could do to prevent blank screens when

consumers want to watch sports contests. Wheeler said that sports

blackout rule derives from the days when decisions were made based on what

broadcasters had contracted to. "The market has moved since that time. The

market has a plethora of new players," the latest example being Verizon

Wireless paying a billion dollars to the NFL to be able to stream NFL games

onto mobile devices. "So, clearly this is an issue that is ripe for

commission decision."

Sen Dan Coats

(R-Ind.), who lobbied Congress before returning to it, gave Wheeler a chance to

respond to critics of his background as the former head of the National Cable

& Telecommunications Association and CTIA: The Wireless Association. Coats

said he had let his former clients know they were starting with a clean sheet.

Wheeler agreed: "I was an advocate for specific points of view. I hope I

was a pretty good advocate. If I am fortunate enough to be confirmed, my client

will be the American public."

The Parents Television

Council, Morality in Media and religious broadcasters have all been pushing the

FCC not to change its indecency enforcement policy along the lines of the

"egregious" only approach adopted by FCC Chairman Julius Genachowski

last fall. Sen. Tim Scott (R-S.C.) asked what Wheeler's approach would be to

indecency enforcement.

"I have three

brand new grandkids," he said. "I am old enough [he is 67] to when I

see some things I kind of grit my teeth and say 'is this what I want my

grandkids to be seeing. Whether it be violence or obscenity or indecency or

whatever. At the same point in time, the courts have been pretty specific and

restrictive. I do believe, however, that it is possible to call upon our better

angels with some leadership." He did explicitly say he was drawing a

distinction between taking regulatory action and using the FCC post to urge

restraint, but that was the impression. Although he did reference Newton Minow,

whose speech to broadcasters in the 1960's about the industry being a

"Vast Wasteland" still smarts -- Minow was an heir of sorts for FCC

Chairman Julius Genachowski.

"I remember

Newton Minow talking about television's 'vast wasteland.' He did that without

regulatory authority. He caught the public's attention. Maybe it's possible to

do the same kind of thing today, and say: 'Can't we do better.'"

Wheeler also said he

thought the FCC needed to move more swiftly and give business more regulatory

certainty and that the world would transition to IP delivery with or without

the FCC, the only question being how it should mitigate the impact.

Wheeler agreed with Senator

Blumenthal that not all spectrum was created equal, but was not ready to say

how that should translate into policy about spectrum auctions or local market

spectrum holdings.