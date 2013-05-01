Wheeler, Clyburn Praised By Current FCC Crew

RELATED: It'sOfficial: President Wants Wheeler for FCC Chair

The news of nomination of Tom Wheeler as FCC chair and the

naming of Mignon Clyburn as interim chair was welcomed by the current

commissioners on Wednesday.





"I've had the pleasure of knowing Tom personally and

professionally for almost 20 years," said FCC chairman Julius Genachowski,

who announced he will be leaving in mid-May now that a successor has been

named. "I was pleased to appoint Tom as chairman of the FCC's

Technological Advisory Council in 2010, and under his leadership the TAC has

made strong contributions to the FCC's work, including on unleashing spectrum

for mobile, removing barriers to private investment, and strengthening our

cyber security. At this exciting time in this important sector, I can attest to

Tom's commitment to harness the power of communications technology to improve

people's lives, to drive our global competitiveness, and to advance the public

interest. The FCC's role has never been more essential, and with Tom's deep

policy expertise and his first-hand experience as a technology investor, he is

a superb choice to advance the FCC's mission of promoting innovation,

investment, competition, and consumer protection."





Mignon is a strong, experienced, and thoughtful

leader," Genachowski said. "She has distinguished herself through her

work to modernize universal service and promote competition, and as a champion

for closing America's digital divide. With this appointment, Mignon will also

distinguish herself as the first woman to lead the FCC. I congratulate my

friend and colleague on this honor."





"Given his wealth of private-sector experience and his

knowledge of the communications industry, Tom is superbly qualified to lead the

commission," said Republican Commissioner and soon-to-be senior Republican

commissioner Ajit Pai. "I look forward to working with him on creating a

regulatory environment in which innovation and competition will flourish for

the benefit of all Americans." Of his colleague Clyburn, he said: "I

know that she will lead the commission with skill and integrity. For the past

eleven months, I have appreciated the collegial approach she has brought to our

joint labors at the Commission. I look forward to continuing to work with her

on the important issues on our agenda."





Commissioner Jessica Rosenworcel, herself a candidate for

the top FCC job, had nothing but good things to say about Wheeler.





"I am excited by the news that President Obama has decided

to nominate Tom Wheeler to be the next chairman of the Federal Communications

Commission," she said. I know he will bring a deep understanding of

communications policy to the role, which he has already demonstrated through

his leadership of the Commission's Technological Advisory Council. This agency

will face complex issues during the days ahead, but I am confident that he will

be a terrific leader and I look forward to working with him."





Of Clyburn, she said: "Mignon is a principled and

dedicated public servant and I have no doubt that she will be a thoughtful

leader of the agency during this critical time in its history."





"I have always known Tom to be thoughtful, insightful

and eager to listen," said departing commissioner Robert McDowell, who is

also exiting mid-month. "Furthermore, he is an accomplished scholar of

American history -- an unusual attribute which should give him a unique

perspective as he works to shape public policy as FCC chairman. Wheeler has

written two books, including one on leadership lessons from the Civil War.





But while Wheeler is steeped in history, Clyburn

will be making some herself. "As her friend, I am delighted that Mignon

has written a page in American history as the first woman to serve at the helm

of the Commission. While we do not always agree on policy, I have consistently

found Mignon to be thoughtful, highly perceptive, energetic and respectful of

opposing viewpoints....She is a consummate public servant who strives to make

the American communications marketplace better for consumers. I wish her

every success in her new role."