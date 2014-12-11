Wheeler Accommodates Title II Protesters

FCC Chairman Tom Wheeler Thursday accommodated the protesters who initially interrupted the FCC's December public meeting to call for Title II reclassification of Internet access.

At the beginning of the meeting, the proceedings were briefly interrupted as protesters called for Title II to be on the agenda—it was not— and talked about the plethora of comments in the docket, they even briefly unfurled a sign behind Wheeler.

"We need to have Title II on the agenda," shouted a protester before his voice trailed off and FCC staffers started outlining the first item on the agenda. "Chairman Wheeler, we need a full accounting," said another.

