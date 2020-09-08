What’s Premiering This Week (Sept. 8-Sept. 13)

Streaming services dominate the list of new scripted shows debuting during the second week of September.

Hulu on Sept. 9 will premiere Woke, a new comedy that follows the exploits of a Black cartoonist living in San Francisco, while Netflix on Sept. 10 debuts Julie and the Phantoms, a musical series from producer Kenny Ortega (High School Musical).

Below are video trailers and premiere dates for several shows debuting the week of Sept. 8 to Sept. 13 on cable networks and streaming services (for some videos, viewer discretion is advised):

Sept. 9 -- Cuties (movie) -- Netflix

Sept. 10 -- Black Boys (movie) -- Peacock

Sept. 10 -- The Sit-In: Harry Belafonte Hosts the Tonight Show (documentary) -- Peacock

Sept. 11 -- 9/11: The Final Minutes of Flight 93 (reality) -- History

Sept. 11 -- The Duchess (comedy) -- Netflix

Sept. 12 -- Coastal Elites (comedy) -- HBO

Sept. 13 -- Tigtone (animation) -- Adult Swim