What’s Premiering This Week (Sept. 28-Oct. 4)

AMC’s The Walking Dead: The World Beyond will usher in several new series, movies and specials debuting in the first few days of October.

The Walking Dead: The World Beyond debuts Oct. 4 and takes place several years after the zombie apocalypse that set the stage for the original The Walking Dead series, and follows the exploits of four young adults who have grown up in the midst of the world’s collapse.

Also debuting on Oct. 4 is Showtime’s series The Good Lord Bird, based on the novel by James McBride.

Below are video trailers and premiere dates for several shows debuting the week of Sept. 28 to Oct. 4 on cable networks and streaming services (for some videos, viewer discretion is advised):

Sept. 30 -- The Boys in the Band (movie) -- Netflix

Sept. 30 -- The Glorias (drama) -- Prime Video

Sept. 30 -- South Park: The Pandemic Special (animated special) -- Comedy Central

Oct. 1 -- Code 404 (comedy) -- Peacock

Oct. 1 -- Gangs of London (drama) -- AMC Plus

Oct. 2 -- Dick Johnson is Dead (documentary) -- Netflix

Oct. 2 -- Kingdom of Silence (documentary) -- Showtime

Oct. 2 -- Monsterland (drama/horror) -- Hulu

Oct. 4 -- The Comedy Store (documentary) -- Showtime