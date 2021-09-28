What’s Premiering This Week (Sept. 27-Oct. 3)

Cable networks and streaming services will launch into October this week with a slew of new and returning series.

Heading the list is the Oct. 3 second season premiere of AMC's zombie-themed series The Walking Dead: World Beyond, as well as Netflix's Oct. 1 debut of the film version of the Broadway play Diana: The Musical.

Disney Channel will look kick off Halloween early with the Oct. 1 premiere of original movie, Under Wraps, a reboot of the network's first original movie back in 1997.

Below are video trailers and premiere dates for several shows debuting the week of Sept. 27-Oct. 3 on cable networks and streaming services (for some videos, viewer discretion is advised):

Sept. 27 -- Midsomer Murders (returning series) -- Acorn TV

Sept. 28 -- Britney vs. Spears (documentary) -- Netflix

Sept. 28 -- Wild Crime (reality) -- Hulu

Sept. 29 -- Rhodes to the Top (reality) -- TNT

Sept. 30 -- The Problem with Jon Stewart (talk show) -- Apple TV Plus

Sept. 30 -- Ten-Year Old Tom (animation) -- HBO Max

Sept. 30 -- Unidentified with Demi Lovato (reality) -- Peacock

Oct. 1 -- The Guilty (drama) -- Netflix

Oct. 1 -- Maid (drama) --Netflix

Oct. 1 -- My Name is Pauli Murray (documentary) -- Prime Video

Oct. 1 -- Welcome to the Blumhouse: Bingo Hell, Black as Night (horror) -- Prime Video

Oct. 2 -- The Haunted Museum (horror) -- Discovery Plus

Oct. 2 -- NFL Icons (sports documentary) -- Epix