What’s Premiering This Week (Sept. 27-Oct. 3)
'Diana: The Musical;' 'The Walking Dead: World Beyond' top viewing choices
Cable networks and streaming services will launch into October this week with a slew of new and returning series.
Heading the list is the Oct. 3 second season premiere of AMC's zombie-themed series The Walking Dead: World Beyond, as well as Netflix's Oct. 1 debut of the film version of the Broadway play Diana: The Musical.
Disney Channel will look kick off Halloween early with the Oct. 1 premiere of original movie, Under Wraps, a reboot of the network's first original movie back in 1997.
Below are video trailers and premiere dates for several shows debuting the week of Sept. 27-Oct. 3 on cable networks and streaming services (for some videos, viewer discretion is advised):
Sept. 27 -- Midsomer Murders (returning series) -- Acorn TV
Sept. 28 -- Britney vs. Spears (documentary) -- Netflix
Sept. 28 -- Wild Crime (reality) -- Hulu
Sept. 29 -- Rhodes to the Top (reality) -- TNT
Sept. 30 -- The Problem with Jon Stewart (talk show) -- Apple TV Plus
Sept. 30 -- Ten-Year Old Tom (animation) -- HBO Max
Sept. 30 -- Unidentified with Demi Lovato (reality) -- Peacock
Oct. 1 -- The Guilty (drama) -- Netflix
Oct. 1 -- Maid (drama) --Netflix
Oct. 1 -- My Name is Pauli Murray (documentary) -- Prime Video
Oct. 1 -- Welcome to the Blumhouse: Bingo Hell, Black as Night (horror) -- Prime Video
Oct. 2 -- The Haunted Museum (horror) -- Discovery Plus
Oct. 2 -- NFL Icons (sports documentary) -- Epix
R. Thomas Umstead serves as senior content producer, programming for Multichannel News, Broadcasting + Cable and Next TV. During his more than 30-year career as a print and online journalist, Umstead has written articles on a variety of subjects ranging from TV technology, marketing and sports production to content distribution and development. He has provided expert commentary on television issues and trends for such TV, print, radio and streaming outlets as Fox News, CNBC, the Today show, USA Today, The New York Times and National Public Radio. Umstead has also filmed, produced and edited more than 100 original video interviews, profiles and news reports featuring key cable television executives as well as entertainers and celebrity personalities.
The smarter way to stay on top of the multichannel video marketplace. Sign up below.
Thank you for signing up to Multichannel News. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.