What’s Premiering This Week (Sept. 21-Sept. 27)
Showtime’s ‘The Comey Rule,’ FX’s ‘Fargo’ on tap to premiere
The first week of Fall will feature the debuts of several high-profile cable series.
FX will bring back its successful anthology series Fargo for a fourth season on Sept. 27. Chris Rock, Jason Schwartzman, Uzo Aduba, Timothy Olphant and Jack Huston are set to star in this season’s version.
Also debuting on Sept. 27 is Showtime’s The Comey Rule, a four-hour miniseries based on former FBI director James Comey’s book A Higher Loyalty surrounding the 2016 Presidential election.
Below are video trailers and premiere dates for several shows debuting the week of Sept. 21 to Sept. 27 on cable networks and streaming services (for some videos, viewer discretion is advised):
Sept. 22 -- Jack Whitehall:Travels With My Father (reality) -- Netflix
Sept. 22 -- Kal Penn Approves This Message (talk/reality) -- Freeform
Sept. 23 -- Agents of Chaos (documentary) -- HBO
Sept. 23 -- Enola Holmes (movie) -- Netflix
Sept. 24 -- The Murders at White House Farm (drama) -- HBO Max
Sept. 25 -- Magic of Disney’s Animal Kingdom (documentary series) -- Disney Plus
Sept. 25 -- Sneakerheads (comedy) -- Netflix
Sept. 25 -- Tehran (drama) -- Apple TV Plus
Sept. 25 -- Utopia (drama) -- Prime Video
Sept. 25 -- A Wilderness of Error (miniseries) -- FX
Sept. 26 -- Wild Life (animation) -- Syfy
