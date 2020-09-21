What’s Premiering This Week (Sept. 21-Sept. 27)

The first week of Fall will feature the debuts of several high-profile cable series.

FX will bring back its successful anthology series Fargo for a fourth season on Sept. 27. Chris Rock, Jason Schwartzman, Uzo Aduba, Timothy Olphant and Jack Huston are set to star in this season’s version.

Also debuting on Sept. 27 is Showtime’s The Comey Rule, a four-hour miniseries based on former FBI director James Comey’s book A Higher Loyalty surrounding the 2016 Presidential election.

Below are video trailers and premiere dates for several shows debuting the week of Sept. 21 to Sept. 27 on cable networks and streaming services (for some videos, viewer discretion is advised):

Sept. 22 -- Jack Whitehall:Travels With My Father (reality) -- Netflix

Sept. 22 -- Kal Penn Approves This Message (talk/reality) -- Freeform

Sept. 23 -- Agents of Chaos (documentary) -- HBO

Sept. 23 -- Enola Holmes (movie) -- Netflix

Sept. 24 -- The Murders at White House Farm (drama) -- HBO Max

Sept. 25 -- Magic of Disney’s Animal Kingdom (documentary series) -- Disney Plus

Sept. 25 -- Sneakerheads (comedy) -- Netflix

Sept. 25 -- Tehran (drama) -- Apple TV Plus

Sept. 25 -- Utopia (drama) -- Prime Video

Sept. 25 -- A Wilderness of Error (miniseries) -- FX

Sept. 26 -- Wild Life (animation) -- Syfy