What’s Premiering This Week (Sept. 14-Sept. 20)

Reality series content continues to make up the majority of new series premieres as networks work toward completing production of new scripted series delayed due to the pandemic.

On tap for this week is Epix’s new documentary series Enslaved, which follows 400 years of human trafficking from Africa to the New World, and Netflix’s American Barbeque Showdown, which offers a new take on the food competition genre.

Also, ABC will air live the 72nd Primetime Emmy Awards show on Sept. 20.

On the scripted side, Netflix on Sept. 18 debuts Ryan Murphy’s Ratched (pictured), a prequel to the 1975 movie One Flew Over the Cuckoo’s Nest, while HBO on Sept. 14 debuts drama miniseries We Are Who We Are.

Below are video trailers and premiere dates for several shows debuting the week of Sept. 8 to Sept. 13 on cable networks and streaming services (for some videos, viewer discretion is advised):

Sept. 14 -- The Third Day (drama) -- HBO

Sept. 14 -- Wireless (drama) -- Quibi

Sept. 17 -- The Great Pottery Throw Down (reality) -- HBO Max

Sept. 18 -- All In: The Fight For Democracy (documentary) -- Prime Video

Sept. 18 -- Becoming (reality) -- Disney Plus

Sept. 18 -- Pen15 (returning series) -- Hulu

Sept, 18 -- Wilmore (talk show) -- Peacock