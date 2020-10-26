What’s Premiering This Week (Oct. 26-Nov. 1)
‘The Mandalorian’ return highlights Halloween week debuts
Unscripted series dominate the list of shows premiering as the calendar turns to November.
Nat Geo’s City So Real debuts Oct. 29 and looks at the contentious 2019 Chicago mayoral election, while HBO’s documentary The Soul of America looks at the United States’ current political and historical moment by examining its past.
On the scripted front, Disney Plus returns its Emmy-winning series The Mandalorian for a second season on Oct. 30.
Below are video trailers and premiere dates for several shows debuting the week of Oct. 26 to Nov. 1 on cable networks and streaming services (for some videos, viewer discretion is advised):
Oct. 26 -- Temple (drama) -- Spectrum
Oct. 29 -- A Creepshow Animated Special (horror) -- Shudder
Oct. 29 -- That Animal Rescue Show (reality) -- CBS All Access
Oct. 29 -- Top Secret Videos (reality) -- truTV
Oct. 30 -- Justin Bieber: Next Chapter (reality) -- YouTube
Oct. 30 -- Truth Seekers (horror/comedy) -- Prime Video
Weekly digest of streaming and OTT industry news
Thank you for signing up to Multichannel News. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.