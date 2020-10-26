What’s Premiering This Week (Oct. 26-Nov. 1)

Unscripted series dominate the list of shows premiering as the calendar turns to November.

Nat Geo’s City So Real debuts Oct. 29 and looks at the contentious 2019 Chicago mayoral election, while HBO’s documentary The Soul of America looks at the United States’ current political and historical moment by examining its past.

On the scripted front, Disney Plus returns its Emmy-winning series The Mandalorian for a second season on Oct. 30.

Below are video trailers and premiere dates for several shows debuting the week of Oct. 26 to Nov. 1 on cable networks and streaming services (for some videos, viewer discretion is advised):

Oct. 26 -- Temple (drama) -- Spectrum

Oct. 29 -- A Creepshow Animated Special (horror) -- Shudder

Oct. 29 -- That Animal Rescue Show (reality) -- CBS All Access

Oct. 29 -- Top Secret Videos (reality) -- truTV

Oct. 30 -- Justin Bieber: Next Chapter (reality) -- YouTube

Oct. 30 -- Truth Seekers (horror/comedy) -- Prime Video