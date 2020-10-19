What’s Premiering This Week (Oct. 19-25)
HBO's 'The Undoing' leads new programming debuts
HBO's new thriller series The Undoing tops this week's list of new scripted and reality series and movies set to debut on cable and streaming series.
The six-part series, which stars Nicole Kidman and Hugh Grant and debuts Oct. 25, follows a successful therapist and mother whose life is thrown into chaos after a local murder (see review).
Other series debuts include the Bill Murray starrer On the Rocks from Apple TV Plus on Oct. 23, and Hulu's horror/comedy original film Bad Hair, also on Oct. 23.
Below are video trailers and premiere dates for several shows debuting the week of Oct. 19 to Oct. 25 on cable networks and streaming services (for some videos, viewer discretion is advised):
Oct. 19 -- Darkness: Those Who Kill (drama) -- Acorn TV
Oct. 20 -- The Boulet Brothers’ Dragula: Resurrection (reality) -- Shudder
Oct. 20 -- The Magic School Bus Rides Again: The Frizz Connection (family) -- Netflix
Oct. 21 -- My Next Guest Needs No Introduction with David Letterman (talk) -- Netflix
Oct. 22 -- Equal (documentary) -- HBO Max
Oct. 22 -- The Witches (movie) -- HBO Max
Oct. 23 -- How to With John Wilson (reality) -- HBO
Oct. 23 -- The Queen’s Gambit (drama) -- Netflix
Weekly digest of streaming and OTT industry news
Thank you for signing up to Multichannel News. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.