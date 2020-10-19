What’s Premiering This Week (Oct. 19-25)

HBO's new thriller series The Undoing tops this week's list of new scripted and reality series and movies set to debut on cable and streaming series.

The six-part series, which stars Nicole Kidman and Hugh Grant and debuts Oct. 25, follows a successful therapist and mother whose life is thrown into chaos after a local murder (see review).

Other series debuts include the Bill Murray starrer On the Rocks from Apple TV Plus on Oct. 23, and Hulu's horror/comedy original film Bad Hair, also on Oct. 23.

Below are video trailers and premiere dates for several shows debuting the week of Oct. 19 to Oct. 25 on cable networks and streaming services (for some videos, viewer discretion is advised):

Oct. 19 -- Darkness: Those Who Kill (drama) -- Acorn TV

Oct. 20 -- The Boulet Brothers’ Dragula: Resurrection (reality) -- Shudder

Oct. 20 -- The Magic School Bus Rides Again: The Frizz Connection (family) -- Netflix

Oct. 21 -- My Next Guest Needs No Introduction with David Letterman (talk) -- Netflix

Oct. 22 -- Equal (documentary) -- HBO Max

Oct. 22 -- The Witches (movie) -- HBO Max

Oct. 23 -- How to With John Wilson (reality) -- HBO

Oct. 23 -- The Queen’s Gambit (drama) -- Netflix