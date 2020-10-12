What’s Premiering This Week (Oct. 12-Oct. 18)

The Halloween season is in full swing as several horror-themed content make their debut this week.

Prime Video will debut its original movie Evil Eye on Oct. 13 while Hulu will deliver its Marvel Comics-based series Helstrom (pictured) on Oct. 16.

Also on the docket this week is the Oct. 15 debut of the third season of CBS All Access drama series Star Trek: Discovery.

Below are video trailers and premiere dates for several shows debuting the week of Oct. 12 to Oct. 18 on cable networks and streaming services (for some videos, viewer discretion is advised):

Oct. 12 -- Mystery Road (drama) -- Acorn TV

Oct. 15 -- Des (miniseries) -- Sundance Now

Oct. 15 -- Lennox Lewis: The Untold Story (documentary) -- Crackle

Oct. 15 -- Social Distance (drama) -- Netflix

Oct. 16 -- Grand Army (drama) -- Netflix

Oct. 16 -- The Trial of the Chicago 7 (movie) -- Netflix

Oct. 17 --David Byrne’s American Utopia (documentary) -- HBO