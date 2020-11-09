What’s Premiering This Week (Nov. 9-Nov. 15)

The second week of November will feature several scripted series premieres, including the fourth season of Netflix’s The Crown.

Olivia Colman will return to the Emmy award-winning series for its fourth season, which explores the life of Queen Elizabeth II from the late 1970s to the early 1990s. The Crown premieres Nov. 15.

FX on Hulu on Nov. 10 will debut its latest drama series, A Teacher, which stars Kate Mara as a high school teacher who has an illicit affair with a student. (Read Review).

Below are video trailers and premiere dates for several shows debuting the week of Nov. 2 to Nov. 8 on cable networks and streaming services (for some videos, viewer discretion is advised):

Nov. 9 -- Industry (drama) -- HBO

Nov. 9 -- The South Westerlies (drama) -- Acorn TV

Nov. 9 -- The Mighty Ones (animation) -- Hulu

Nov. 10 -- The Cost of Winning (documentary) -- HBO

Nov. 13 -- The Ride (movie) -- Prime Video

Nov. 13 -- Becoming You (reality series) -- Apple TV Plus

Nov. 15 -- The Reagans (documentary) -- Showtime