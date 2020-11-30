What’s Premiering This Week (Nov. 30-Dec. 6)

A mix of new series, documentaries and new episodes from two Emmy award winning shows help usher in the month of December on cable and streaming services.

Hulu will debut its adaptation of the classic franchise The Hardy Boys on Dec. 4, while Showtime on Dec. 6 will premiere Your Honor, starring Emmy-award winning actor Bryan Cranston in his first series role since Breaking Bad.

On the sports documentary front, Showtime on Dec. 4 will explore the career of former boxing champion Hector ‘Macho’ Camacho in Macho: The Hector Camacho Story.

HBO on Dec. 6 will debut a special episode of its freshman series Euphoria, which stars Emmy-winning actress Zendaya, while the same night Showtime will premiere the 11th and final season of its Emmy-winning comedy series Shameless.

Below are video trailers and premiere dates for several shows debuting the week of Nov. 30 to Dec. 6 on cable networks and streaming services (for some videos, viewer discretion is advised):

Dec. 2 -- Trafficked with Mariana van Zeller (reality) -- National Geographic

Dec. 3 -- Anything for Jackson (horror) -- Shudder

Dec. 3 -- Heaven’s Gate: The Cult of Cults (documentary) -- HBO Max

Dec. 4 -- Small Axe: Red, White and Blue (drama) -- Prime Video

Dec. 4 -- Big Mouth (returning series) -- Netflix

Dec. 4 -- Earth at Night in Color (documentary) -- Apple TV Plus

Dec. 4 -- Selena: The Series (drama) -- Netflix

Dec. 4 -- Stillwater (animation) -- Apple TV Plus