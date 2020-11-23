What’s Premiering This Week (Nov. 23-Nov. 29)

TV networks will cook up a number of series premieres -- including reprises of two classic franchises -- during the week of Thanksgiving.

HBO on Nov. 26 will debut The Flight Attendant, a limited series that follows a young female flight attendant caught up in a murder mystery after she wakes up next to a dead man with no memory of what happened (see review).

Peacock on Nov. 25 will debut Saved by the Bell, a reboot of the classic 1990s comedy sitcom, while Disney Plus on Nov. 27 will premiere Black Beauty, a reimagining of the classic novel by Anna Sewell.

Below are video trailers and premiere dates for several shows debuting the week of Nov. 23 to Nov. 29 on cable networks and streaming services (for some videos, viewer discretion is advised):

Nov. 23 -- Black Narcissus (drama) -- FX

Nov. 23 -- Shawn Mendes: I Wonder (documentary) -- Netflix

Nov. 26 -- Texas 6 -- (reality) -- CBS All Access

Nov. 27 -- Small Axe: Lovers Rock (drama) -- Prime Video

Nov. 29 -- My Psychedelic Love Story (documentary) -- Showtime