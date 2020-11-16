What’s Premiering This Week (Nov. 16-Nov. 22)

The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air Reunion special is one of several specials and reality-themed shows that dominate new content debuting over the next seven days.

HBO Max’s Westbrook Media-produced Fresh Prince special will debut Nov. 19 and will feature a star-studded reunion of the hit NBC comedy series as the show celebrates its 30th anniversary.

Also on the docket this week is the Nov. 19 season four premiere of MTV’s Jersey Shore Family Vacation series as well as a Nov. 22 Showtime documentary on the life of comedian John Belushi.

On the scripted front, HBO's fantasy/drama series His Dark Materials (pictured) debuts its second season on Nov. 16.

Below are video trailers and premiere dates for several shows debuting the week of Nov. 16 to Nov. 22 on cable networks and streaming services (for some videos, viewer discretion is advised):

Nov. 18 -- No Man’s Land (drama) -- Hulu

Nov. 18 -- Resist (documentary) -- YouTube

Nov. 18 -- The Wonderful World Of Mickey Mouse (animated) -- Disney Plus

Nov. 19 -- For the Love of Jason (drama) -- UMC

Nov. 19 -- I Hate Suzie (drama/comedy) -- HBO Max

Nov. 20 -- Run (drama movie) -- Hulu

Nov. 20 -- Small Axe (drama) -- Prime Video

Nov. 20 -- Marvel’s 616 (reality) - Disney Plus

Nov. 21 -- Between the World and Me (drama) -- HBO